The mass shooting by Audrey Hale, the 28-year-old transsexual who murdered three kids and three staffers at a Nashville Christian school Monday, was preceded by left-wing radicals calling for a “Trans Day of Vengeance.”

In February, a group of transsexuals announced that “A Day of Vengeance” will be held in Washington, D.C., between March 31 and April 2. Their specific goal is to “[s]top trans genocide” (which is a hoax), specifically by raising money for firearms.

The now-deleted tweets read…

We hope to see you in DC or online :)! The time is now, enough is enough. This country is full of hate and hate is NOT welcomed in this country. We are human beings and we will always exist. You are all worth it, let’s unite. #TransDayOfVengeance ️‍⚧️️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/F5x6TRZh3G — DANCE PARTY FUNDRAISER!! March 7th 8pm-2am @falloutrva

18+, $10 suggested admission Benefiting firearm/self defense training for trans Virginians. Come boogie with us and defend trans life!

The “Day of Vengeance” website is still up.

Where to begin…?

Let’s start with the word “vengeance.”

According to Dictionary.com, the top definition of “vengeance” is…

infliction of injury, harm, humiliation, or the like, on a person by another who has been harmed by that person; violent revenge.

I’m pretty sure shooting up a Christian elementary school qualifies as vengeance.

Then there’s the fact that this “DAY” of vengeance is three days long, between March 31 and April 2. That might seem like a small thing, but it illuminates the crazy we are dealing with here. Hey, join us on our three-day day of vengeance.

Then there’s this straight-up nonsense about “trans genocide.” There is no trans genocide. Like Climate Change (which is a hoax), this whole notion of “trans genocide” is a hoax: [emphasis original]

There were 26,031 murders in 2021. The T[rans] D[ay] O[f] V[engeance] people claim 60 murders in 2022 for trans people. 1.6 million people in the United States identify as trans. That works out, I think, to 3.75 murders per 100,000. That is less than half that of the general population.

What these crazed lunatics are actually angry about is the move in states like Tennessee (where Audrey Hale lived) to protect children from the Nazi-style mutilations to further the satanic trans cause.

“Gender-affirming care” is nothing more than the horror of permanently mutilating a child. This is done through breast removal, penis removal, and an unspeakable “treatment” using chemicals that stop puberty (and, in other contexts, are used to chemically castrate sex offenders). Thousands of children are being sacrificed in this way on the demonic altar of the trans movement.

It is unimaginable to me that when a child comes to a parent or teacher and says they aren’t comfortable with who they are, this parent or teacher is now saying, You shouldn’t be. You’re a genetic mistake. Nature singled you out. Let’s remove your penis and buy you some high heels.

Most teenagers go through an awkward phase. Decent people counsel them to accept who they are. In extreme cases, we get troubled kids counseling and psychiatric help. But we’re no longer allowed to treat gender dysphoria as a mental health issue. That’s called “transphobia” now. And so, here we are, with an army of mentally ill people deluded with the idea they are under attack and granted special status by the political and media establishment.

Audrey Hale, who identified as a man, is the fourth transgender mass shooter in almost as many years…

In November of 2018, Snochia Moseley, a man who identified as a woman, wounded three and killed three after opening fire at his place of employment in Aberdeen, Maryland.

In May of 2019, a Colorado woman who identified as male shot up a school, killing one and wounding eight.

In November of 2022, a Colorado man who is accused of shooting up a gay nightclub, killing five and wounding 18, identified as transsexual.

That’s four transsexuals in four-and-a-half years charged with, convicted of, or killed during a mass shooting.

This is what happens when you de-list something as a mental illness, and the corporate (taxpayer-funded) media urge them to buy firearms to protect themselves from “hate groups” (that don’t exist).

Never forget that America had no issue with transsexuals and drag queens until transsexuals and drag queens started targeting our children for grooming and mutilation, ruining women’s sports, using the same locker rooms as our daughters, and demanding we buy into their delusions with the correct pronouns.

We left these people alone. Then they declared war on us, the truth, and our kids.

