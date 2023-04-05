Donald Trump Calls on Republicans to Defund the DOJ and FBI

“REPUBLICANS IN CONGRESS SHOULD DEFUND THE DOJ AND FBI UNTIL THEY COME TO THEIR SENSES,” Trump wrote in an all caps post on Truth Social, concluding Democrats have weaponized law enforcement and are attempting to interfere in the upcoming election.

He continued: “THE DEMOCRATS HAVE TOTALLY WEAPONIZED LAW ENFORCEMENT IN OUR COUNTRY AND ARE VICIOUSLY USING THIS ABUSE OF POWER TO INTERFERE WITH OUR ALREADY UNDER SIEGE ELECTIONS!”

Trump’s post came the morning after his address to a crowd at his Mar-a-Lago home following his arraignment, the latter of which occurred earlier in the day.

A circus appeared outside of the courthouse as anti-Trump activists clashed with Trump supporters ahead of the historic event.

One anti-Trump activist wearing Black Lives Matter (BLM) patches on her clothes shouted, “Trump’s a dick!” repeatedly toward one man who claimed to be one of Trump’s number one fans. Another woman, who painted herself white, continually called white people racist while seemingly instigating trouble within the crowd.

When confronted on why she was instigating violence, the woman said, “Because I’m black and I like violence. I’m an animal. I’m a black animal! Let’s kill all white people! Yeah, baby!” Someone claiming to be the woman’s friend said she was engaging in “performance art.”

Emma-Jo Morris / Breitbart News

There seems to be agreement among Republicans — that federal agencies are being weaponized against conservatives. A recent Insider Advantage survey found 79 percent of Republicans agreeing that the government has been weaponized against Republicans and conservatives.