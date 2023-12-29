A majority of voters believe President Joe Biden was “likely” involved “inappropriately” in his family’s business, a Thursday J.L. Partners poll found.

The survey found the following statistics about how likely voters believe it is that Biden was involved in his family’s business ventures:

Very likely: 38 percent

Quite likely: 20 percent

Don’t know: 8 percent

Quite unlikely: 11 percent

Very unlikely: 22 percent

Even one-third of Democrats believe it is very or quite likely Biden involved himself inappropriately in his family’s business.

The poll sampled 1,000 likely voters. The margin of error was not provided.

Biden denies he spoke to his family members about their business and that Hunter Biden earned money from his ventures in China, though Hunter acknowledged the receipt of “China money” in court documents.

“No!” Biden SNAPS at Reporter Asking About Involvement with Hunter’s “Shake Down” Text

C-SPAN

Previous polling shows Americans are skeptical of Joe Biden’s claims:

ABC News/Ipsos: A plurality of Americans are not confident about how the Justice Department handled its investigation into Hunter.

about how the Justice Department handled its investigation into Hunter. Yahoo/YouGov: A majority of voters believe Joe Biden committed a crime with Hunter.

with Hunter. TIPP: Sixty-three percent say Joe Biden violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) by assisting Hunter in the Burisma Holdings deal.

The polling comes after the House voted to formally open an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden to provide investigators the means to compel information the White House refuses to provide Congress. The Biden administration failed to provide investigators:

Information about two loan agreements Joe Biden allegedly executed with James Biden for a total of $240,000

Joe Biden allegedly executed with James Biden for a total of $240,000 99.98 percent of requested records from President Joe Biden, including alias emails

from President Joe Biden, including alias emails Documents about an alleged $5 million bribe Joe Biden allegedly accepted

Joe Biden allegedly accepted Materials related to Joe Biden’s mishandling of classified documents

House investigators initially announced they would investigate the Biden family in November 2022. They later revealed Joe Biden received money from James Biden and Hunter Biden. They also showed that nine additional Biden family members received payments from the family’s foreign business ventures, including two of Joe Biden’s grandchildren.

