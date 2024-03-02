Hunter Biden “could not recall” many key details about the Biden business during his deposition with the House Impeachment Inquiry, according to a transcript reviewed by Breitbart News.

1.) Biden could not recall texting a Chinese business partner in 2017 when he said, “I am sitting here with my father and we would like to understand why the commitment made has not been fulfilled.” However, Hunter said in his deposition that he was certain Joe was not next to him when sending the text.

2.) Biden could not recall sending a message to Tony Bobulinski, James Gilliar, and Rob Walker. Hunter stated in the message that “my chairman gave an emphatic no” regarding Tony Bobulinski’s suggested board structure to the CEFC China Energy Co. deal. However, Hunter did recall that the “chairman” he referenced was CEFC Chairman Ye Jianming.

3.) Biden claims the “chairman” in the message was not Joe Biden. Hunter could not explain why Rob Walker, his friend and business partner of over two decades, told the inquiry the “chairman” that Hunter referenced was Joe Biden.

4.) Biden claimed that he never fully read an email from James Gilliar regarding the equity structure of a joint venture with CEFC in which it was suggested that Hunter Biden hold 10 percent equity for “the big guy.” Nevertheless, Hunter did respond to that email without opposing or questioning the ten percent stake for “the big guy.”

5.) Hunter could not confirm or deny that Joe Biden was “the big guy.” Hunter did, however, deny Joe Biden was slotted for a ten percent cut of the deal. “The agreement, the executed agreement, the executed agreement to create a company that was never operated, that’s what happened. That’s the evidence you have. You have the evidence of the executed agreement between Hudson West Three, me, and Mr. Ye. You have that. Nothing to do with my dad, zero,” Hunter said.

At least six people used the “big guy” moniker to describe Joe Biden, including whistleblowers, Joe Biden’s family members, and business associates.

The monicker appears in text messages and emails between Biden business associates. It also reportedly formed a part of the grand jury investigation into Hunter Biden, which IRS whistleblowers claim was politically influenced to protect the Bidens.

When questioned in June if he is the identity behind the monicker, Joe Biden snapped: “Why do you ask such a dumb question?”

Joe Biden has denied involvement in the family’s business at least nine times.

A majority of voters believe Joe Biden made money from his family’s business, an Economist/YouGov survey released in February found:

53 percent of voters believe Joe Biden “personally profited from his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.”

Only 31 percent of voters said they do not believe Joe Biden was involved, while 16 percent remain unsure.

48 percent of independent voters, nearly half, said they believe Joe Biden made bank from the family business.

Hunter is a material witness in the impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden. The House investigation previously found a massive web of wire transfers, 20 shell companies, and associates who helped the Biden business rake in at least $24 million from foreign nationals over the course of approximately five years.

Evidence against Joe Biden is here and here.

