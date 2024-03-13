A ruling will likely occur this week on whether Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis will be removed from the Trump election interference case, presiding Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee pledged on radio last week.

McAfee is weighing whether Willis engaged in a financial conflict of interest with fellow prosecutor and lover Nathan Wade.

WATCH — Lawyer Alleges Misuse of Funds: DA Fani Willis’ Budget Diverted to Trump Investigation

At the end of the disqualification hearings, McAfee told the court he would deliberate for two weeks. The judge previously said Willis could be removed from the case, which would hand a victory to former President Donald Trump.

Trump believes Willis’s prosecution is election interference. Multiple sources familiar with the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office exclusively told Breitbart News that the Biden administration has a Democrat operative inside a Fulton County office.

“I’m being prosecuted by Biden, my opponent. … whether it’s Fani Willis or Bragg — these are local and state, but they’re in total coordination with the White House,” Trump said on March 4. “You can’t do that. It shouldn’t be done.”

Speaking with WSB Radio in Atlanta, McAfee said he is on track to meet his deadline. He also said politics will not factor into his decision.

“There is a lot that I have to go through. And so, I’ve had – and again I’ll emphasize this – I’ve had a rough draft in an outline before I ever heard a rumor that someone wanted to run for this position, so the result is not going to change because of politics,” McAfee said.

“I gave myself a deadline because I knew everyone wanted an answer. And I’ll tell you that an order like this takes time to write,” McAfee continued.

“I am calling as best I can and the law as I understand it. So, I still feel like I’m on track to having that done by the deadline that I put on myself,” he added.

Willis charged Trump, President Joe Biden’s 2024 opponent, with 13 counts of wrongdoing, three of which McAfee dismissed on Wednesday.