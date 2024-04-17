President Joe Biden, 81, “has no impairment,” Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed in the octogenarian’s defense on Tuesday.
While testifying under oath before a House appropriations subcommittee, Garland said “the president has no impairment” because he “watched” Biden conduct meetings.
- About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a Harvard/Harris survey recently found.
- Another poll revealed 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.
- Only about one-quarter of voters say Biden is physically or mentally fit to serve a second term, Quinnipiac found.
“I have watched him expertly guide meetings of staff and of cabinet members on issues of foreign affairs and military strategy and policy,” he said.
“I have complete confidence in the president,” Garland noted.
Special Counsel Robert Hurt characterized Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory” in his report on the classified document scandal.
During the president’s interview with Hur, Biden experienced mental lapses and “poor memory” at least seven times, according to a transcript obtained by Breitbart News.
Biden often makes gaffes. Last week, Biden made the case for his reelection, arguing he is ready for four more years because “I’m in the 20th century,” he said, correcting himself before saying, “the 21st century.”
To decrease the number of mistakes, White House aides give Biden note cards and suggest he stay on a pre-written script, Reuters reported in January. His planned words are typically fully “crafted and vetted” by a host of advisers.
