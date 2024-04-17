President Joe Biden, 81, “has no impairment,” Attorney General Merrick Garland claimed in the octogenarian’s defense on Tuesday.

While testifying under oath before a House appropriations subcommittee, Garland said “the president has no impairment” because he “watched” Biden conduct meetings.

About one-third of Democrats doubt Biden’s mental fitness, a Harvard/Harris survey recently found.

Another poll revealed 82 percent of Americans harbor concerns about his physical and mental health.

Only about one-quarter of voters say Biden is physically or mentally fit to serve a second term, Quinnipiac found.

“I have watched him expertly guide meetings of staff and of cabinet members on issues of foreign affairs and military strategy and policy,” he said.

“I have complete confidence in the president,” Garland noted.

Special Counsel Robert Hurt characterized Biden as “an elderly man with a poor memory” in his report on the classified document scandal.

RELATED: Just Another Tuesday — Biden Stumbles, Coughs Through Boring Speech

White House

During the president’s interview with Hur, Biden experienced mental lapses and “poor memory” at least seven times, according to a transcript obtained by Breitbart News.