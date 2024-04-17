Mike Johnson Praises CNN’s Jake Tapper Off-Air: ‘You’re Always Fair’

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had kind words for far-left CNN host Jake Tapper Wednesday after the cameras appeared to turn dark.
“You’re always fair,” a mic’d up Johnson said during an exchange heard by Breitbart News moments after Johnson’s long appearance on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper.
Johnson joined Tapper remotely from outside the House floor in the Capitol as a handful of reporters looked on. He remarked during the interview that he had known Tapper, a proven leftwing partisan known for broadcasting false claims, for a long time.
Last month, reports suggested Tapper was among those potentially on the chopping block as CNN’s new CEO evaluated ratings and on-air talent. As Breitbart News’s John Nolte wrote:
A spokesliar for Jake Tapper claims that “talk of his ouster is false.” So after nearly a decade of this from election-meddler Tapper and CNN…
- Russia Collusion Hoax
- Hands Up, Don’t Shoot Hoax
- Jussie Smollett Hoax
- Covington KKKids Hoax
- Very Fine People Hoax
- Seven-Hour Gap Hoax
- Russian Bounties Hoax
- Trump Trashes Troops Hoax
- Policemen Killed at Mostly Peaceful January 6 Protest Hoax
- Rittenhouse Hoax
- Eating While Black Hoax
- Border Agents Whipping Illegals Hoax
- NASCAR Noose Hoax
- The Georgia Jim Crow 2.0 Hoax
- Trump Assaulted Secret Service Agents and Grabbed Steering Wheel of Beast Hoax
- MAGA Assaulted Paul Pelosi Hoax
- COVID Lab Leak Theory Is Racist Hoax
- Hunter Biden’s Laptop Is Russian Disinformation Hoax
- Joe Biden Will Never Ban Gas Stoves Hoax
- COVID Deaths are Over-Counted Is a Conspiracy Theory Hoax
- Mass Graves of Native Children in Canada Hoax
- The Trump Killed All the Fish Hoax
- Hamas Hospital Hoax
- John Fetterman Is Healthy Hoax
- If Reelected, Trump Will Execute People Hoax
- The Alfa Bank Hoax
…let’s go ahead and assume he’s telling the truth now.
Johnson used his CNN appearance to tout his foreign aid package – endorsed Wednesday by President Joe Biden – which would send tens of billions in American taxpayer aid to Ukraine. Since a March flip-flop, Johnson has made funding Ukraine a priority after previously opposing the funding.
The embattled Speaker made a similar high-profile reversal on the Foreign Service Intelligence Act, supporting a FISA extension that passed earlier in April.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is threatening to oust Johnson from the speakership in a move seeming to gather steam. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) publicly backed Greene Tuesday.
Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.
