The Trump campaign challenged President Joe Biden to “one debate per month” for June-September, which it says will allow voters to “have maximum exposure to the records and future visions of each candidate.”

In a Wednesday memo penned by Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles, the Trump campaign celebrated that Biden finally accepted a debate challenge from the former president.

“Today is a good day for America’s voters, now that Joe Biden has FINALLY accepted President Trump’s debate challenge. President Trump and our campaign have been requesting this for months with a consistent message: ANY TIME! ANYWHERE! ANY PLACE!” they wrote, noting that Trump already accepted the invitation for the June 27 CNN debate, as well as the proposal to debate in September.

However, the Trump campaign does not believe that is enough, proposing a debate in June, July, August, and September.

“But we believe there should be more than just two opportunities for the American people to hear more from the candidates themselves,” the memo reads.

“With the soaring inflation of Bidenomics costing America’s hardworking families at the grocery store and at the gas pump, with our border being totally overrun, with chaos at home, chaos across the world, chaos on our college campuses, we should have one debate per month,” it continues.

“Therefore, we propose a debate in June, a debate in July, a debate in August, and a debate in September, in addition to the Vice Presidential debate,” the Trump campaign pitched.

“Additional dates will allow voters to have maximum exposure to the records and future visions of each candidate,” they said, stressing their belief that the “American people deserve more than what the Biden administration has to offer.”

MEMORANDUM: 2024 Presidential Debates—Let's Do More pic.twitter.com/2NHs1b3OSo — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) May 15, 2024

The news comes as the Biden campaign released a letter on debates, making it clear that Biden only intends to do so twice, and informing the Commission on Presidential Debates that Biden “will not be participating in the Commission on Presidential Debates’ announced debates in 2024 and plans to participate in debates hosted by news organizations.”

The letter lists several reasons for this decision, one of which is raising eyebrows: Biden does not want an audience.

Biden’s campaign contends that “building high spectacles with large audiences at great expense simply isn’t necessary or conducive to good debates,” further feeding the ongoing narrative that Biden is hiding.

The Biden campaign continued to defend that line of thinking, asserting that debates should not be “entertainment for an in-person audience with raucous or disruptive partisans and donors, who consume valuable debt time with noisy spectacles of approval or jeering.”

Biden campaign: “The purpose of this letter is to provide notice that the President will not be participating in the Commission on Presidential Debates’ announced debates in 2024.” They float a different schedule: one debate in late June, one in September; VP debate in late July. pic.twitter.com/A6fIazJSjG — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) May 15, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump slammed Biden as the “WORST debater I have ever faced.”