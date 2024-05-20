Poll: Most Say Economy on ‘Wrong Track,’ Personal Economics ‘Fair or Poor’

Most voters believe the U.S. economy is on the “wrong track” and describe their personal economic situation as “fair or poor” in President Joe Biden’s America, May’s Harvard-Harris survey found.

The survey found most across the board, 58 percent, describing the economy as “weak.” For further perspective, a chart displaying past results shows a steep drop-off in belief in the strength of the economy when former President Donald Trump left office.

The survey also showed 60 percent expressing the belief that the U.S. economy is on the “wrong track.” Only 34 percent believe it is on the “right” track, and 13 percent of Republicans and 28 percent of independents share that belief.

Perhaps what is worse for Biden, a plurality across the board, 48 percent, said their personal financial situation is “getting worse.” Most Republicans, 67 percent, and 47 percent of independents hold that same sentiment. Further, three in ten Democrats admit their personal financial situation is getting worse under Biden’s leadership.

Half of young voters — those 18-24 — also said their financial situation is getting worse.

Over half, 56 percent, across the board rate their personal financial situation as either fair or poor. Of those 23 percent describe it as “poor,” and 33 percent describe it as “fair.” Only 14 percent describe their financial situation as “excellent,” and 31 percent describe it as “good.”

Notably, most Republicans and independents, 67 percent and 58 percent, respectively, describe their personal financial situation as either fair or poor, and 42 percent of Democrats do as well.

The overall survey was taken May 15-16, among 1,660 registered voters. It has a +/- 2 percent margin of error and previews an uphill battle for President Biden, who is facing abysmal numbers in reelection year as he gears up to face off against Trump, who has the economy as a strong suit. According to the same survey, less than half, 42 percent, approve of Biden’s handling of the economy.

This is a simple message the Trump campaign hopes to press on voters as November draws closer: Personal sentiments aside, Americans were better off in Trump’s economy.

“The issue at the forefront? The relentless surge in the cost of living, a direct consequence of Biden’s inflationary policies,” according to Breitbart Business Digest.

