Adam Kinzinger Endorses Joe Biden After Years of Aiding Democrats 

Adam Kinzinger, a former Republican congressman from Illinois, endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection on Wednesday, alleging his unwavering support for democracy as a “proud conservative.”

His endorsement did not come as a surprise to many in Washington.

Kinzinger, who once floated the idea of running for president against former President Donald Trump, became an ally of the Democrat establishment after Trump reportedly refused to appoint him secretary of the Air Force.

The alleged embarrassment caused the Illinois congressman to embrace the Democrat Party. He tearfully served on the partisan January 6 Committee and was later censured for it, pushed gun bans, fell victim to internet pranksters, and celebrated the indictment of Trump.

“It’s because of my unwavering support for Democracy, that today, as a proud conservative, I am endorsing Joe Biden for reelection,” Kinzinger’s endorsement reads:

After Kinzinger announced the endorsement, he posted a video on X, which the Biden campaign shared.

“To every American of every political party and those of none, I say now is not the time to watch quietly as Donald Trump threatens the future of America,” he said. “Now is the time to unite behind Joe Biden and show Donald Trump off the stage once and for all.”

Kinzinger is “a true public servant who is a model for putting our country and our democracy over party and blind acquiescence to Trump,” Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez said in a statement.

“Congressman Kinzinger represents the countless Americans that Donald Trump’s Republican Party have left behind,” she added. “Those Americans have a home in President Biden’s coalition, and our campaign knows that we need to show up and earn their support.”

