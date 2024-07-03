Donald Trump Takes Largest-Ever Lead in New York Times Poll

Former President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden by six points, the largest-ever lead, in the New York Times/Sienna poll released Wednesday.

Trump leads Biden 49 to 43 percent, or by six points, among likely voters. Among registered voters, Trump leads Biden 49 to 41 percent, or by eight percent.

WATCH — CNN’s Enten: Biden’s Base Polls Worse Than George HW Bush When He Lost:

Trump’s lead among likely voters is a three-point swing from last week’s Times/Sienna poll, which was released just before the first presidential debate between Trump and Biden.

The Times reported that concerns are growing about Biden’s age and mental acuity:

Doubts about Mr. Biden’s age and acuity are widespread and growing. A majority of every demographic, geographic and ideological group in the poll — including Black voters and those who said they will still be voting for him — believe Mr. Biden, 81, is too old to be effective.

Overall, 74 percent of voters view him as too old for the job, up five percentage points since the debate. Concerns about Mr. Biden’s age have spiked eight percentage points among Democrats in the week since the debate, to 59 percent. The share of independent voters who said they felt that way rose to 79 percent, nearly matching the Republican view of the president.

More voters believe Biden should remain the Democrat nominee; however, the Times noted that this is because Republicans want him to remain as the Democrat nominee due to his subpar debate performance.

Sixty-three percent of voters said electing Biden is a risky choice, while only 56 percent said electing Trump is risky.

WATCH — Dem Sen. Butler: If Biden “Needs” “Schedule Accommodations” Like Naps, “Let’s Find Those Accommodations”:

Seventy-seven percent of Democrats under 45 years-old think the president is too old to be effective, while 49 percent of those older than 45 agree.

The economy and inflation remain the top issues for voters in the Times/Sienna polls before and after the debate, and Trump is overwhelmingly winning the voters that prioritize those issues.

Forty-seven percent of voters said that Trump’s presidency made the country better, compared to only 34 percent who said the same. For almost every demographic, except for black voters, voters said that Biden’s administration made the country worse than better.

Fifty percent of voters said Trump would be better equipped to handle whatever issue they said was most important to them, while only 39 percent said the same about Biden.

The Times/Sienna poll surveyed 1,532 registered voters from June 28 to July 2, and has a 2.8 percent margin of error.