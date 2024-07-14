Tesla and X CEO Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump picking Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) as his vice presidential nominee after the assassination attempt on the former president Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Commentator Mike Cernovich had posted: “Trump’s VP choice must be JD Vance. Assassination insurance. Do you understand now?”

Musk responded: “You’re right.”

Trump is on the cusp of announcing his vice president nominee pick and many speculate it will be Vance.

The support comes amid shock after the assassination attempt at a rally in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, where the FBI identified shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania as the shooter.

The FBI has encouraged anyone with information to submit photos or videos online at FBI.gov/butler or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Musk also called for the head of Secret Service to resign.

“Extreme incompetence or it was deliberate. Either way, the SS leadership must resign,” he posted on X.

A bullet fired by the shooter pierced Trump’s ear before he took to the ground for cover. After standing back up, he pumped his fist in the air, and shouted, “Fight! Fight!”

