Senior Trump adviser Chris LaCivita discussed former President Donald Trump’s path to victory — pointing out that if the election were held today, he would see over 300 electoral votes — making the remarks during a sit-down interview with Breitbart News Washington bureau chief Matthew Boyle on the first day of the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

LaCivita, who said he is also working as the chief of staff at the convention, working with Republican National Committee chair Michael Whatley and co-chair Lara Trump, noted how the convention is focused on the forgotten men and women of America, with regular Americans outnumbering polished politicians in terms of speakers. That in itself largely encapsulates the phenomenon that is Trump.

“It’s a very, very different approach, but one that we think is very representative of President Trump,” LaCivita said, before discussing Trump’s strategy to win.

“President Trump makes it so easy. I mean, he sets the tone and the message, and so it’s really easy to implement that,” he said, touting the team Trump has around him before making a very bold statement.

“If the election were held today, we would have in excess of over 300 electoral votes … and, you know, and that doesn’t include states like New Mexico, Virginia, Minnesota, that are toss-ups, that are up in the air,” he said, noting there are about 20 different paths to victory, whereas President Joe Biden and Democrats have one.

“That’s the pure definition of offense and defense. And so we’re just going to continue, you know, pushing to … expand the map,” LaCivita said, mocking the Biden campaign for thinking earlier in the race that a state such as Florida could be in play.

“We’re secretly saying to ourselves, let’s just not say anything. Let’s let those idiots spend tens of millions of dollars thinking they can actually win,” he said, noting it was never true — Florida was never in play. However, they then tried to convince everyone that North Carolina was in play.

“My point in making that is that, is that they’re literally taking spaghetti and throwing it up against the wall and hoping it sticks. I mean, they’re running out options. They’ve spent in excess of $150 million on TV — the campaign, and their affiliated packs,” he said. “We haven’t spent a nickel.”

Boyle and LaCivita discussed Trump’s plan to put traditionally blue states in play. He also spoke about how the campaign and RNC are now on the same page, able to combine resources.

“It was a bit controversial in the beginning, because it’s really never been done before, but it’s turned out to be one of the best calls President Trump ever made. So, what it’s enabled us to do as it relates to combining of resources and putting a renewed focus in working with a lot of our outside group partners who do this on a daily basis — not just once every four years,” he explained, comparing this operation to the situation in 2016, as it was an “old guard establishment” way. Those days are over.

Ultimately, LaCivita said praying for Trump is the “single most important thing” people can do, but he also encouraged people to show up to the polls and get others to do so as well.

“Tasking the average person with ten people may not seem like a big deal, but it is. And just like, you know, when someone sends a $35 contribution, some people may not think it’s enough, but when you get 100,000 people sending in 35 bucks? Yeah. I mean, it changes the world, so that that’s really the best thing,” he added.