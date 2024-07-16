What to Expect on Day 2 of Republican National Convention

The Republican National Convention embarks on its second day Tuesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, with a crowded list of events and speakers touching on a broad range of topics with immigration and crime expected to feature prominently.

Events will unfold less than 24-hours after former President Donald Trump, now formally the GOP nominee, arrived to cheers and a rousing welcome.

He appeared to shake hands with Tucker Carlson, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), and members of his family, including Donald Trump Jr., who looked proudly at his father who nearly lost his life just two days ago, as Breitbart News reported.

Not all attendees felt such warmth towards Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday, as he was roundly booed on making his appearance.

McConnell blamed Trump for the January 6 riot in February 2021, stating the former president was “practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of that day.”

Trump called McConnell a “disgrace” for enabling Democrats’ spending.

On Monday Trump also announced Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance as his running mate.

AP reports a host of speakers Tuesday will applaud the former president’s strength and resilience after the shooting at his rally in Pennsylvania.

That will likely include Nikki Haley, a onetime primary rival who was a last-minute addition to the schedule.

The former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor was the last major rival against Trump in this year’s primary contest.

Last week she announced she would instruct her convention delegates to vote for Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

In May, Haley revealed she planned to vote for Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

Haley added that while “Trump has not been perfect” on certain policies related to the border, and supporting “capitalism and freedom,” President Joe Biden “has been a catastrophe.”

On Tuesday, the AP report sets out the overview shifts to immigration and crime, according to Trump’s campaign and the Republican National Committee, with the theme of “Make America Safe Once Again.”

Convention organizers are not expected to announce who will speak on the event’s second day until later Tuesday morning.