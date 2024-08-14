Trump Promises to Cut ‘Energy and Electricity Prices’ in Half

Former President Donald Trump vowed that if elected president in November, his administration would cut “energy and electricity prices” in half.

During his rally in Asheville, North Carolina, Trump on Wednesday, Trump told the crowd that under his administration, the United States would slash energy and electricity prices in half “within twelve months,” and at a “maximum of eighteen months.”

“By contrast, I am announcing today that, under my leadership, the United States will commit to the ambitious goal of slashing energy and electricity prices by half – at least,” Trump said during his speech.

“We intend to slash prices by half within twelve months, at a maximum eighteen months,” Trump added. “If it doesn’t work out, you’ll say, ‘Oh, well. I voted for him.’ I still got them down a lot. But, we’re looking to cut them in half, and we think we’ll be able to do better. And, every single thing that I promised, I produced. Every single thing.”

Trump predicted that energy bills would be “down by 50 to 70 percent.”

A report from S&P Global in July found that between 2018 and 2023, electricity prices in the United States had increased by 21.9 percent.

States that saw the highest increases in electricity prices were Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and California.

Maine saw an increase in electricity prices by 65.6 percent, New Hampshire saw an increase of 51.3 percent, and Massachusetts saw an increase of 50.5 percent. Connecticut saw an increase of 49 percent, while California saw an increase of 47.8 percent.