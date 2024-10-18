Exclusive — Israeli MK: Hamas Collapsing After Sinwar’s Death, Warns Remaining Leaders ‘No Place on Earth Is Safe for You’

“No place on earth” is safe for Hamas leaders — “not even their jacuzzi in Qatar,” according to an Israeli official, who said the collapse of Hamas’s leadership following Yahya Sinwar’s death has created a “real opportunity” to free hostages, as he slammed skeptics of Israel’s military strategy, saying they can now see how terrorist groups can be annihilated, much like the West defeated tyranny in World War II.

Speaking with Breitbart News on Thursday, a high-ranking member of the Israeli government discussed the impact of Yahya Sinwar’s death on the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.

According to the official, the elimination of Sinwar, one of Hamas’ key military leaders, could trigger a collapse in morale among the remaining leadership, paving the way for local Hamas commanders to surrender.

“This is a significant moment in the war,” the official stated, noting the possibility of the returning of hostages who are currently scattered across various locations in Gaza “now becoming a realistic scenario.”

“It may bring the remaining military leadership of Hamas into a moral collapse, where they might lose their will to continue the fight, and as a result, we may see local [Hamas] commanders surrendering, some with hostages who we know are in different locations.”

The official stressed that Sinwar was an obstacle to any potential negotiation, and his death could ironically improve chances for hostages’ safe release. He dismissed concerns that the absence of centralized leadership in Hamas would endanger the hostages, suggesting instead that fragmented command structures might open new opportunities.

“With Sinwar, there was absolutely no way to reach a deal. But now, with him gone, the chances are much higher,” he said.

When questioned about Hamas’ political leadership, particularly those stationed in Qatar, the Israeli representative took a firm stance, warning that no place, “not even the jacuzzi in Qatar,” would be safe for such leaders.

However, he also expressed skepticism about Qatar’s ability to influence the situation on the ground, given Hamas’ current state of disarray. Asked whether the U.S. should press Hamas leaders in Qatar to demand the release of hostages, the official indicated that with the military leadership in Gaza in chaos, external pressure would likely have little immediate impact.

“I don’t think Qatar can influence the situation now that there is no real functioning leadership of Hamas at the moment,” he said.

The official emphasized that the current conflict is not merely about land or politics but represents what he called a “clash of civilizations,” pitting the Judeo-Christian values that “cherish life and freedom” against extremist ideologies that embrace “destruction, death, and tyranny,” including groups like Hamas, Hezbollah, and their backer, Iran.

Sinwar’s death, which occurred in Rafah — a region where the U.S. had previously strongly opposed Israel operating in — was described as a pivotal moment.

The Israeli official drew comparisons to historical anti-terrorism efforts, arguing that terrorism can only be defeated through direct confrontation, much like the defeat of Nazi Germany during World War II. In contrast, he criticized how the U.S. handled conflicts like Afghanistan, where the Taliban ultimately regained control after the American withdrawal:

Those who opposed entering Rafah, called for ending the war, or suggested pulling out of the Philadelphia corridor by striking a deal with Sinwar can now see that there is a way to defeat and utterly annihilate terrorist organizations like Hamas without surrendering — just as the West did in World War II. Unfortunately, since then, the West seems to have lost its way, leading to many prolonged wars. The most recent example is Afghanistan, where the Taliban ultimately regained control along with billions in military assets, including Black Hawks and Humvees [left behind by the Biden-Harris administration]. That’s not how you defeat terrorism or a terror organization. What we’re seeing now in Gaza and Lebanon — that’s how you fight terror.

The conversation also turned to Iran’s role in the conflict, with the official asserting that Israel faces attacks directly from Iranian missiles and suggesting that the true source of regional instability lies in Tehran’s influence over its proxies.

“We all remember that, to the Ayatollah regime, the ‘Great Satan’ is America, and the ‘Little Satan’ is Israel. This has been their slogan for decades,” he stated. “But Iran is also a mutual enemy and threat to the entire region. Moderate countries like Kuwait, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Jordan all face the same danger. In fact, Iran has recently made significant efforts to destabilize Jordan’s regime.”

“Fighting Iran, therefore, isn’t just Israel’s responsibility — it’s a concern for the whole region, and for the United States as well,” he added, noting that Israel’s struggle is aligned with broader global efforts against terrorism.

While the U.S. remains a critical ally, the official hinted that Israel is prepared to act independently if necessary, particularly against Iranian aggression.

“While we would prefer to confront this threat alongside America,” he stated, “if necessary, we can and will do it alone.”

“For now, we must be patient and watch how events unfold,” he concluded. “As we have promised, there will be a significant response to Iran’s attacks against us.”

Sinwar, a senior Hamas leader, played a key role in organizing attacks against Israel. His death marks a major blow to Hamas, which has lost many commanders in recent Israeli operations, as Israel continues its military campaign to dismantle the terrorist group’s infrastructure.

On Thursday evening, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Hamas terrorists who release Israeli hostages would be spared, while those who sought to harm them would be hunted down and eliminated.

He emphasized that the war in Gaza would end if the hostages were freed and Hamas terrorists laid down their arms.

While Netanyahu has consistently maintained that peace could be achieved if Hamas released the hostages and surrendered, his direct offer to those holding the hostages — particularly in the absence of Sinwar’s leadership — marked a significant shift in approach.