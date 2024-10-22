Biden-Harris Parole Pipeline Welcomes Nearly 1.4 Million Migrants to U.S.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’s parole pipeline has welcomed nearly 1.4 million migrants into American cities and towns — surpassing the populations of eight states.

On Tuesday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released figures for September showing that Biden and Harris’s parole pipeline is continuing to release tens of thousands of migrants into the U.S. interior via the southern border and commercial flights every month.

From January 2023 through September 2024, almost 1.4 million migrants were released into American communities through the “CBP One” migrant mobile app at the border and the CHNV program, which allows migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to fly to the U.S.

The number of migrants welcomed to the U.S. through Biden and Harris’s parole pipeline now surpasses the populations of Wyoming, Vermont, Alaska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, Rhode Island, and Montana.

Since CBP One’s inception, the Biden-Harris administration has brought more than 852,000 migrants to the U.S. Those arriving via the app are primarily from Venezuela, Cuba, Mexico, and Haiti. The app allows migrants to schedule appointments at the border for their release, with parole, into the U.S. interior.

Likewise, the CHNV program — which was shut down for weeks by DHS due to widespread fraud — has brought more than 531,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaruagans, and Venezuelans to American towns.

Harris, if elected president next month, is hoping to codify the parole pipeline into federal law to ensure a constant stream of migrants arriving in the U.S. Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump and Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) have vowed to shut down the parole pipeline.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.