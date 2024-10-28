A woman in Volusia County, Florida, was seemingly saved by police officers as an illegal alien was attempting to rape her, local sheriff’s deputies say.

Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, a 27-year-old illegal alien, has been arrested by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and charged with attempted sexual battery, battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment.

According to deputies, the woman was in a field in Pierson, Florida, with Hernandez-Moncayo when she called 911 around 4 a.m. In the 911 call, the woman pretended to be ordering a pizza but dropped hints that she was in danger.

Eventually, deputies were able to track down the woman’s location and when they arrived on the scene, Hernandez-Moncayo was on top of the woman who was screaming for help.

“He’s trying to rape me!” the woman can be heard screaming in police bodycam footage. “We’re here, we’re here,” deputies told her to which she responded, “Thank God, thank God. He tried to rape me.”

Volusia County officials said Hernandez-Moncayo is an illegal alien who had applied for asylum in the United States the day before his arrest on rape charges. He remains in jail and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has placed a detainer on him seeking custody.

“I can’t say enough about the great work shown in this video and the smart thinking of this victim who figured out a way to call for help,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

