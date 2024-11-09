Thousands of protesters marched through New York City Saturday protesting President-elect Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

In a video posted to X by Turning Point USA reporter Savanah Hernandez, protesters could be seen holding a black banner with yellow words that said, “We Won’t Back Down.”

“Hey hey, ho ho, Donald Trump has got to go,” the protesters could be heard chanting.

In another video posted to X by Hernandez, migrant protesters could be seen holding signs that said, “Protect keeping families together program,” and “We Hispanics are the engine, and the workforce of the economy of this beautiful, and blessed country.”

In another video posted to X, protesters could be seen holding signs that read, “This world doesn’t belong to the 1%” and “Protect our freedoms, families, futures.”

Trump, who served as the 45th president and will serve as the 47th, won the presidential election over Vice President Kamala Harris after he secured a path to 270 votes in the Electoral College As of this writing, he has won 301 electoral college votes.

Trump campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that when Trump “starts his term” as president, he will start “operations to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.”

“He’ll launch the largest mass deportation operation of undocumented immigrants on day one,” Leavitt added.

Breitbart News has reported that polls from the Pew Research Center, Fox News, and Ipsos have found that a large majority of Americans support the deportation of illegal migrants from the country.