An illegal alien is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl in Jefferson County, Colorado. The news comes as Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) has vowed to protect illegal aliens in the sanctuary city from President-elect Donald Trump’s deportation program.

Jesus Alberto Pereira Castillo, a 20-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela, was arrested on Nov. 19 by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly raping a 14-year-old girl back in August of this year.

According to police, Castillo had been living in the basement apartment of his employer’s residence. On the evening of August 29, Castillo allegedly forced himself onto his employer’s 14-year-old daughter and sexually assaulted her.

This week, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials confirmed that Castillo first crossed the southern border near El Paso, Texas in September 2023. He was released into the United States interior soon after, where he resettled in the suburbs of Denver.

Castillo’s arrest comes as Denver Mayor Mike Johnston (D) has swept national headlines after promising to protect illegal aliens from Trump’s deportation program that is expected to start early next year.

“More than us having [the Denver Police Department] stationed at the county line to keep them out, you would have 50,000 Denverites there,” Johnston told the Denverite. “It’s like the Tiananmen Square moment with the rose and the gun, right? You’d have every one of those Highland moms who came out for the migrants.”

Johnston’s suggestion that he would be willing to go to jail to protect illegal aliens in his city sparked a fierce response from Trump’s border czar, Thomas Homan.

“Me and the Denver mayor, we agree on one thing. He’s willing to go to jail, I’m willing to put him in jail,” Homan told Fox News.

ICE agents have placed a detainer on Castillo, who remains in police custody.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.