Poll: Majority Approve of Elon Musk Running DOGE

A majority of likely voters approve of Elon Musk running the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), despite a steady stream of discontent among Democrats, a Thursday poll from Rasmussen Reports reveals.

The survey asked respondents, “Do you approve or disapprove of Elon Musk being in charge of the Department of Government Efficiency?”

Across the board, 55 percent approve. Among those 38 percent “strongly” approve. Another 46 disapprove, and among those, 37 percent do “strongly.”

Republicans approve the most, seeing 84 percent approving of Musk leading DOGE, compared to 55 percent of independents and 28 percent of Democrats. Most Democrats, however, 71 percent, disapprove.

When asked how important it is to reduce “fraud and abuse in the federal government,” 86 percent across the board deemed it important. Of those, 66 percent said it is “very” important.

Notably, there is a majority consensus across party lines, as 82 percent of Democrats say it is important to reduce fraud and abuse in the federal government, as do 93 percent of Republicans and 84 percent of independents.

The survey was taken February 6 and 9-10, 2025, among 1,196 U.S. likely voters. It has a +/- 3 percent margin of error.

Democrats have continued to express their disapproval of Musk heading up DOGE. David Hogg, now the vice chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), has demanded Musk to be fired and replaced with former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

All the while, DOGE — under Musk’s leadership — has continued to uncover waste, fraud, and abuse. This week alone, Musk announced that the DOGE team discovered FEMA making a $59 million payment last week to luxury hotels in the New York City, all with the purpose of housing migrants.

“Sending this money violated the law and is in gross insubordination to the President’s executive order,” Musk wrote.

As a result, four FEMA staffers involved have been fired, and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on Wednesday that she has “clawed back the full payment that FEMA deep state activists unilaterally gave to NYC migrant hotels.”

“FEMA was funding the Roosevelt Hotel that serves as a Tren de Aragua base of operations and was used to house Laken Riley’s killer,” she continued. “Mark my words: there will not be a single penny spent that goes against the interest and safety of the American people.”

DOGE has continued to boast of wins on social media, announcing the termination of countless wasteful contracts, saving taxpayers millions.