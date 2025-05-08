Third Illegal Alien Charged for Vicious Kidnapping of North Carolina Family

A third illegal alien has been arrested and charged with a vicious kidnapping in Garner, North Carolina, where a husband was tied up while his wife and toddler were taken from the family’s home.

Eleodoro “Leo” Estrada-Hernandez, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of second-degree kidnapping, one count of possession of a firearm by a felon, and two counts of assault using a firearm.

As Breitbart News reported last week, illegal alien siblings Paola Duran Duran, 25 years old, and Miguel Angel Duran Duran, 23 years old, were arrested and charged with the kidnapping, while Estrada-Hernandez was on the run from police.

An unsealed indictment from the Department of Justice (DOJ) details the kidnapping-for-ransom scheme allegedly carried out by the three illegal aliens:

The federal criminal complaints allege that Paola, Miguel (wearing a ski mask) and Hernandez (wearing a ski mask and armed with a semi-automatic handgun) forcibly entered a home in Garner on the evening of April 28, 2025. Inside the home was a husband and wife and their 13-month-old child. The complaints allege that Hernandez and Miguel overpowered the husband, taped his hands behind his back and covered his eyes and mouth, and then demanded $1 million. Miguel and Paola forced the mother and toddler out the back door of the house and into a car, according to the complaints. Hernandez left the house a short time later. Once alone, the complaints allege that the husband was able to free himself and call police. He provided law enforcement with a description of a car he believed the kidnappers were driving. [Emphasis added] Police issued an Amber Alert and a short time later the complaint alleges that the kidnappers dropped the mother and child off on a dirt road approximately 30 miles away from their house. The victims were able to walk to a nearby house and contact police and were returned home safely. [Emphasis added]

All three illegal aliens, if convicted, face life in prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.