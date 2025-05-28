Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents have arrested roughly 40 illegal aliens on the elite coastal destinations of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, where the average home sells for more than $2.5 million.

On May 27, ICE agents — with help from the United States Coast Guard — arrested more than three dozen illegal aliens on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, including an illegal alien who is a documented MS-13 gang member and another who is a convicted child sex offender.

“Operations like this highlight the strong alliances that ICE shares with our fellow law enforcement partners,” ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Acting Field Office Director Patricia Hyde said in a statement.

“ICE officers and FBI, DEA, and ATF agents worked together to arrest a significant number of illegal alien offenders, which included at least one child predator,” Hyde said.

ICE officials said many of the illegal aliens arrested in the operation had committed crimes in the U.S. After their arrests, the Coast Guard helped transport the illegal aliens off Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

“This operation highlights FBI Boston’s ongoing commitment to supporting our partners at the Department of Homeland Security with identifying and apprehending those who are breaking the law by violating our immigration laws and, in some cases, committing crimes that endanger public safety,” FBI official Kimberly Milka said.

