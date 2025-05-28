President Donald Trump said Wednesday that it will soon be apparent whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin is “tapping us along” in negotiations to end the war with Ukraine.

After a swearing-in ceremony in the Oval Office for Jeanine Pirro, the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, Trump fielded questions from reporters.

When asked if he thinks Putin wants to actually bring the conflict to a close, Trump said it will be apparent within two weeks if he is serious.

“I can’t tell you that, but I’ll let you know in about two weeks. Within two weeks. We’re going to find out very soon,” he said. “We’re going to find out whether or not he’s tapping us along or not, and if he is, we’ll respond a little bit differently.”

Trump added that Russia seems “to want to do something, but until the document is signed, I can’t tell you.”

He then reiterated his disappointment that Russia has continued attacks in the midst of talks.

“I can say this… I’m very disappointed at what happened a couple of nights now where people were killed in the middle of what you would call a negotiation. I’m very disappointed by that — very, very disappointed,” Trump said.

Trump was also asked about his Truth Social post on Tuesday, in which he said Putin “is playing with fire” and what potential consequences Russia could face.

“Well, I’m not going to tell you exactly, but the words speak pretty loud…We’re not happy about that situation,” he said, before highlighting other key foreign policy negotiations in the Middle East.

Trump’s comments on Tuesday and Wednesday follow his Truth Social post on Sunday, in which he wrote Putin “has gone absolutely CRAZY.” He further emphasized that if Putin intends to capture all of Ukraine, it would mark Russia’s “downfall.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded on Monday to that Truth Social post from the president.

“We are really grateful to the Americans and to President Trump personally for their assistance in organising and launching this negotiation process,” Peskov said, per Reuters.