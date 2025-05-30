Kentucky state Sen. Robin Webb ditched the Democrat Party and joined the Republican Party, noting that the state’s Democrat Party “has increasingly alienated lifelong rural Democrats” like her.

In a press release from the Republican Party of Kentucky, it was revealed that Webb, who represents Senate District 18, was switching her party affiliation to Republican. Webb also noted that while it might be cliché, the Democrat Party left her and “no longer” represented her values.

“While it’s cliché, it’s true: I didn’t leave the party — the party left me,” Webb said in a statement. “The Kentucky Democratic Party has increasingly alienated lifelong rural Democrats like myself by failing to support the issues that matter most to rural Kentuckians.”

Webb, who had been the last Democrat in the state’s Senate “representing Kentucky’s coalfields,” pointed out that she was a mother, rancher, and lawyer who had “deep personal and professional roots in” the state’s coal country.

“As the Democratic party continues its lurch to the left and its hyperfocus on policies that hurt workforce and economic development in my region, I no longer feel it represents my values,” Webb added. “It has become untenable and counterproductive to the best interests of my constituents for me to remain a Democrat.”

Webb’s decision to leave the Democrat Party leaves the Kentucky’s Senate “with six Democratic members in the 38-member body,” the Louisville Courier Journal reported.

While Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell (R), and Rep. James Comer (R-KY) praised Webb’s switch to the Republican Party and welcomed her to the party, the Kentucky Democrat Party Chairman, Colmon Eldridge, criticized Webb for deciding to join a party that was described as “working around the clock to take health care away” from Kentuckians.

“Congratulations to my dear friend Sen Robin Webb for switching parties,” Comer wrote in a post on X. “Like so many good honest people with common sense who work hard and pay taxes, the Democrat party has abandoned them. Robin will make an excellent addition to our great Kentucky State Senate Majority!”

“Senator Webb has chosen to join a political party that is currently working around the clock to take health care away from over a million Kentuckians, wipe out our rural hospitals, take food off the table of Kentucky families and take resources away from our public schools,” Elridge said. “If those are her priorities, then we agree: she isn’t a Democrat.”