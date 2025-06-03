House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) responded to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk’s criticisms declaring President Donald Trump’s “One Big, Beautiful Bill” as “a disgusting abomination.”

While speaking to reporters, Johnson explained that Musk was “terribly wrong” about the bill, according to Politico. Johnson’s words came after Musk, who recently departed the Trump administration after working as a Special Government Employee for the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), described the bill as “pork-filled” and “outrageous.”

“With all due respect, my friend Elon is terribly wrong about the one big, beautiful bill,” Johnson said.

Musk’s criticisms of the Trump-backed tax and spending bill come after the House of Representatives voted 215-214-1 to pass “the multi-trillion dollar tax break package,” Breitbart News reported in May:

The multi-trillion dollar tax break package contains numerous elements of Trump’s far-reaching agenda and has been delivered via an all-night session. These include extending tax cuts passed in 2017, eliminating taxes on tips, and spending more on defense and border security, while making government health care programs more accountable.

On Monday, Trump called on Republicans in the House and Senate “to work as fast as they can to get this Bill” to his desk by the Fourth of July. Trump also described the bill as being a “historic opportunity to turn our country around after four disastrous years” under the Biden administration.

“Passing THE ONE, BIG, BEAUTIFUL BILL is a Historic Opportunity to turn our Country around after four disastrous years under Joe Biden,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “We will take a massive step to balancing our Budget by enacting the largest mandatory Spending Cut, EVER, and Americans will get to keep more of their money with the largest Tax Cut, EVER, and no longer taxing Tips, Overtime, or Social Security for Seniors — Something 80 Million Voters supported in November.”

Trump has previously given Senate Republicans the go-ahead to “make the changes they want” to the bill, adding that “the changes may be something” he might “agree with,” the Daily Caller reported.

“I want the Senate and the senators to make the changes they want,” Trump said in May. “It will go back to the House and we’ll see if we can get them. In some cases, the changes may be something I’d agree with, to be honest.”