Exclusive — Club for Growth Ad: Sen. Jerry Moran’s Opposition to Big Beautiful Bill a ‘Big Liberal Mistake’

The Club for Growth will air on ad on Sunday showcasing how Sen. Jerry Moran’s (R-KS) opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill would be a “big liberal mistake,” Breitbart News has learned exclusively.

“After years of Biden’s big spending, Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill is a sight for sore eyes, cutting taxes, saving families thousands, repealing Biden’s green energy boondoggles, it’s a thing of beautify,” the narrator said in the ad, “Beauty,” which will air on Sunday.

“But Sen. Jerry Moran isn’t seeing clearly,” the narrator warned. “He’s threatening to block Trump’s bill unless Biden’s policies are put back in. A big liberal mistake that would ruin One Big Beautiful Bill.”

“Tell Sen. Moran to repeal Biden’s policies and don’t mess with Trump’s bill,” the narrator concluded in the ad.

The Club for Growth will air new ads in targeting Sens. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) and Lisa Murkowski’s (R-AK) opposition to the Big Beautiful Bill.

The Club ran an ad targeting the North Dakota Republican for backing Biden’s climate law:

“Senator Kevin Cramer seems more interested in fighting to preserve Biden’s green giveaways than standing with President Trump to extend and expand the Trump Tax Cuts. He should expect outrage from his constituents as they learn that he’s standing in the way while continuing to support Biden’s green new deal legacy legislation,” David McIntosh, the president of the Club for Growth, told Breitbart News in May.

The Club also aired ads hitting Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) over his threats to oppose the Big Beautiful Bill.

“Republicans were elected up and down the ballot in 2024 to reverse disastrous Biden policies — not protect them,” McIntosh said this week. “If the tax cut bill fails because John Curtis is against it in order to protect Biden giveaways, every family in Utah will be hit with the largest tax increase in history. We are confident his constituents in Utah will remind Sen. Curtis how misguided his approach is.”

The conservative activist group also aired ads urging Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA), Rep. Nick LaLota (R-NY), and Mike Lawler (R-NY) to back the bill and thanking Rep. Scott Perry (R-PA) for his support of the bill.

While Elon Musk’s criticism of President Donald Trump stole headlines on Thursday, McIntosh has urged the country to stay focused on extending Trump’s tax cuts.

“After all the tweets today, we can’t loose track of the fact that we have to extend the Trump tax cuts. @Club4Growth stands with @realDonaldTrump and resoundingly calls on Republicans in the House and Senate to hold fast and support President Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill,” McIntosh wrote on Thursday.