The Trump administration has reportedly proposed meeting with Iran this week to discuss its nuclear program and a potential ceasefire with Israel.

Four sources confirmed to Axios that the White House proposed a meeting between U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. The meeting would focus on a nuclear deal and ending the war between Israel and Iran.

“A meeting with the Iranians this week is under consideration,” a U.S. official told Axios.

The meeting has only been proposed as part of President Trump’s desire to make a deal, although it has not been officially finalized. Per Axios:

Trump sees the massive bunker busters needed to destroy Iran’s underground enrichment facility at Fordow — which the U.S. has and Israel does not — as a key point of leverage to get Iran to cut a deal, a senior U.S. official said. Describing the decision on bunker busters as an “inflection point,” the official said Trump “thinks in terms of deals and leverage. And this is leverage.” Trump has so far declined to directly participate in Israel’s attacks on Iran, but he has made clear that Iran must be prevented from obtaining a nuclear weapon one way or another.

The senior official said that while the administration would like to enter talks, it does not yet know if Iran has “been brought to their knees fully so that they realize that in order to have a country, they have to talk …”

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, the president also rejected “the G7’s proposed statement on Iran because it called for monitoring of Iran’s nuclear activities, rather than an outright halt to Iran’s program of nuclear enrichment”:

The Trump administration has been demanding that Iran halt all uranium enrichment, since enrichment past a certain level has no purpose other than developing the unique isotope necessary for nuclear weapons. Iran has refused to agree, leading to the impasse in nuclear talks — and leading Israel to attack Iran last Friday rather than face the prospect of an imminent Iranian nuclear weapon.

The president also reportedly rejected a draft document that only called for monitoring Iran’s nuclear facilities as opposed to a full stop to the country’s uranium enrichment.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.