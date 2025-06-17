Nolte: By 12-Points, Voters Support Trump Using National Guard to Quell L.A. Riots

By a 12-point margin in the latest Harvard-Harris poll, voters support President Trump using the National Guard to quell the recent anti-law enforcement riots in Democrat-run Los Angeles.

On June 11 and 12, Harvard-Harris surveyed 2,097 registered voters and asked, “Do you support or oppose the decision to bring in the national guard to help suppress anti-ICE riots?” A clear majority of 56 percent said they support the decision, while only 44 percent oppose.

When asked if the president should be allowed “to deploy the national guard to protect federal agents and property when local city and state law enforcement won’t act” (which is clearly what happened in Los Angeles), 55 percent agreed the president should act, while only 45 percent said that the national guard should “only be deployed at the request of the states.”

These numbers are especially interesting when 55 percent blame ICE operations for the Los Angeles riots and only 45 percent blame Mayor Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles) and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) for “calling to resist federal agents and not deploying the police to stop violence.”

Another argument the regime media are losing is what to do with criminal illegals. When asked do “you favor or oppose sending illegal immigrants who are convicted and imprisoned to El Salvador or another country to serve their sentences?”, 61 percent said yes, while only 39 percent said no.

When asked specifically about Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the illegal alien deported by Trump and turned into a saint and “Maryland Man” by Democrats and the legacy media, 62 percent believe he is an MS-13 gang member, while only 32 percent said he “should have been defended.”

The Harvard-Harris poll found Trump’s job approval rating sitting at 46 percent approve, 50 percent disapprove.

This is not the only poll that shows Trump polling well on this issue of immigration.

A recent Pew poll found that 83 percent of those surveyed favored all (32 percent) or some (51 percent) illegal aliens should be deported.

A league of American Workers poll taken earlier this month shows that 53 percent of Hispanics “somewhat” or “strongly” support Trump’s deportation policy.

We all saw CNN freak out over the American people’s broad support for Trump’s immigration policies:

The American people want illegal aliens deported. Period. Especially all the dangerous criminals Joe Biden welcomed.

Additionally, Americans do not want a repeat of the George Floyd Riots of 2020, where Democrats did nothing as their cities were burned and looted. Trump has said he would not allow that to happen again, so far, he hasn’t, and the people are clearly with him.

