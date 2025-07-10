Exclusive — Rep. Mary Miller Demands Accountability: Officials Lying About Biden’s Health a ‘Historic Cover-Up’

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) is demanding accountability, deeming the lies told by officials about the state of former President Joe Biden’s health a “historic cover-up.”

“What is the Congress doing and with Biden’s former doctor, and what did he not do yesterday?” Breitbart News Daily host Mike Slater asked the congresswoman.

“Well, this is the biggest cover-up,” she responded. “I mean, it’s a historic cover-up, and it’s obvious that he lied. We want accountability.”

“Scandal of the century — obviously, we’re in our districts now. So when we get back, I’m not exactly sure what we’re going to be doing, but this doctor… has an obligation, or had an obligation, to ensure that the President’s health allowed him to fulfill his duties,” Miller explained, noting that everyone could clearly see something was wrong.

“Everybody could see that he was cognitively impaired, and he came out and said, ‘The President is in perfect health.’ That’s what he told the American people. So he lied to the American people… He needs to be held accountable. The American people want to see justice. We want to see people held accountable. There’s so many things going on across the country, and the American people are like, ‘Why? Why are there not arrests? Why are they not being held accountable?'” she asked, reminding Americans that others were complicit in the cover-up as well.

“All the Democrats went along with the lie. Jill Biden — oh my. She has to literally hate him to push him forward and to be part of the pretending party,” Miller surmised.

Slater noted that the House Oversight Committee had a closed door interview with the doctor, who claimed doctor-patient privilege “and some Fifth Amendment, that he doesn’t have to answer their questions.”

“We want to know who was who was running that autopen. Obviously, Biden didn’t know what was going on. We definitely need to dig down to this,” Miller said.

“Not only that, we need to remember that this was the most radical administration in every way. They were lawless. They opened the border. They were completely radical, and they were using the autopen to do it, and it wasn’t Joe Biden behind it,” she added.

LISTEN:

Breitbart News Daily airs on SiriusXM Patriot 125 from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Eastern.