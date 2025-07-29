Ghislaine Maxwell, the former assistant to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, wants immunity and questions provided to her in advance in exchange for her compliance with a congressional subpoena.

The terms relayed from her lawyer, in a letter obtained by the Washington Post, follow a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee.

“Our initial reaction was that Ms. Maxwell would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights and decline to testify at this time,” her attorney, David Oscar Markus, wrote in the letter to committee chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY). “However, after further reflection we would like to find a way to cooperate with Congress if a fair and safe path forward can be established.”

Comer (R-KY) subpoenaed Maxwell for a deposition on August 11, 2025 to take place at the Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025, according to a press release from the Oversight Committee.

Maxwell, who was convicted in December 2021 of sex trafficking minors, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, along with three counts of conspiracy, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison. She has appealed her conviction, and her family maintains that Maxwell did not receive a fair trial.

The letter from Maxwell’s lawyer says his client also requests a delay in her testimony before Congress until after the Supreme Court rules on her appeal. In addition, if Maxwell receives clemency from President Donald Trump, she would be willing to testify.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, despite President Donald Trump calling for “all pertinent grand jury testimony” relating to the Epstein case to be released, U.S. District Court Judge for the Southern District of Florida Robin Rosenberg denied the Trump administration’s request to unseal transcripts from Florida grand jury proceedings regarding an investigation into Epstein.

After the ruling, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche personally interviewed Maxwell last week at her prison seeking new evidence.

Maxwell’s terms are unlikely to be met in full, and her testimony might never take place. A spokesperson for Comer’s committee told the Post that the committee will not grant Maxwell congressional immunity in exchange for her testimony.

