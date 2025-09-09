After pledging to restore its “Old Timer” logo, Cracker Barrel announced Tuesday it will suspend its restaurant remodel program in response to customer concerns over modernization plans.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store said in a statement on Tuesday that it will halt remodels of its restaurants and maintain its traditional branding in response to widespread customer feedback. The company revealed the update in a post on X and on its website, noting that guests had voiced opposition to both the new logo design and changes to store interiors.

“We’re continuing to listen. Today, we’re suspending our remodels. If your restaurant hasn’t been remodeled, you don’t need to worry, it won’t be,” the company wrote. “With our recent announcement that our ‘Old Timer’ logo will remain, along with our bigger focus in the kitchen and on your plate, we hope that today’s step reinforces that we hear you.”

The company added that while it tested a modernized interior design in only four of its 660 locations, the plan will not move forward. Cracker Barrel reaffirmed its commitment to its signature “vintage Americana” atmosphere, including rocking chairs on porches, fireplaces, peg games, and antiques sourced from its Lebanon, Tennessee, warehouse.

Cracker Barrel also emphasized that the “Old Timer” logo, featuring the well-known character Uncle Herschel, would remain on road signs, menus, and in stores. The chain recently restored “Uncle Herschel’s Favorite Breakfast Platter” to its menu, pointing to customer demand for tradition.

The decision comes after weeks of backlash to Cracker Barrel’s rebranding efforts, which included a redesigned logo that omitted the classic illustration. The logo change was part of a broader $700 million modernization plan led by CEO Julie Felss Masino, which also included updated restaurant interiors and menu changes.

Company cofounder Tommy Lowe criticized the redesign in late August, calling the new logo “pitiful” and urging leadership to “keep it country.” The uproar intensified after Cracker Barrel’s stock price dropped more than 12 percent following the rollout of the new design.

President Donald Trump also weighed in, encouraging the company to revert to its classic branding. Trump congratulated Cracker Barrel after the reversal, saying the move could help restore customer loyalty.

In its Tuesday statement, Cracker Barrel reiterated its long-standing values, first established when the company opened in 1969: “hard work, family, and scratch-cooked food made with care.” The company stressed that while it may experiment with new platforms and menu items, the heritage and country hospitality that defined the brand would remain central.

“Our 70,000 hard-working team members look forward to welcoming you for breakfast, lunch or dinner soon,” the company expressed.