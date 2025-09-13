Reporter Mark Halperin Admits Being ‘Naive’ About Leftists Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Political reporter Mark Halperin is recognizing the depravity of leftists who are celebrating the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

In a social media post on Friday evening, Halperin wrote, “For the first day, I refused to believe that anyone was actually going on social media to celebrate Charlie’s murder. Then I realized there was in fact some of it, but I assumed it was a very small amount. Now I see how naive I was. What is wrong with someone who would do that?”

Users shared their thoughts on his post, one individual writing, “This isn’t a political battle anymore. Mrs Kirk was right. It is spiritual.”

“You are such a smart guy but still very naive about the situation we’re in with the radical left,” another person commented.

Kirk was fatally shot during a speaking event on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. His murder shook millions of people across the world who are now mourning his loss, while some leftists celebrated it.

Breitbart News reported Thursday that leftist military service members were sharing their disgusting reactions to Kirk’s assassination online. The article continued:

Guillermo Muniz, a commander at the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment at U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), called Kirk’s public assassination a “a FAFO situation” — meaning “f*ck around, find out.” “Ladies and gentlemen, the constitution exists to protect you from government persecution. It does not protect you from being held accountable for your actions by other people,” Muniz wrote on his public Facebook profile. “If you choose to make a living by actively talking crap and pissing people off, you should expect for someone to want to hurt you someday.”

In addition, a post by Houston’s ABC 13 news station announcing President Donald Trump’s plans to award Kirk with the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously drew horrible reactions, per Breitbart News:

One commenter on the post with a username of Guido Falconi shamelessly lamented, “So the dude gets a participation trophy for dying?” Another user, Ronnie Hbr Wilson, gleefully exclaimed, “I’m glad Charlie will never get to wear it,” expressing his pleasure at the senseless murder of the husband and father to two young children.

During an interview with Breitbart News on Friday, best selling author and national radio host Michael Savage said Kirk’s murder exposed the country’s collapse into what he described as a “fetish for death.”

“You see people today celebrating death, even the killings, of those they disagree with. Something has broken in the West. It’s not just politics — it’s the loss of religion, of values, of a higher purpose. Charlie Kirk saw that and was trying to fight it,” he commented.