President Donald Trump joked around with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, describing her as a “beautiful, young woman,” adding that it is the “end of your political career” in the United States if you use the word “beautiful” when referring to a woman.

While speaking during the Middle East Peace signing ceremony, Trump recognized several countries and regions and their leaders, such as Bahrain, the European Union, Egypt, France, and Greece.

“Italy, we have a woman, a young woman who’s … I’m not allowed to say it because usually it’s the end of your political career if you say it,” Trump said. “She’s a beautiful, young woman. Now, if you use the word beautiful in the United States, about a woman, that’s the end of your political career.”

As Trump looked around, questioning where Meloni was, he asked her if she minded “being called beautiful.”

“She wanted to be here, and she’s incredible, and they really respect her in Italy,” Trump added. “She’s a very successful, very successful politician.”

Breitbart News’s Nick Gilbertson reported that as Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, the Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed the peace documents, leaders such as Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron “looked on” as the documents were signed:

Trump, along with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Emir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, signed the documents in Sharm el-Sheik hours after Trump gave a powerful speech to the Knesset in Tel Aviv. World leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, and many more, looked on as the four leaders signed the documents.

After Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, Meloni celebrated his win and spoke with him over the phone to “congratulate him on his electoral victory.”

Breitbart News reported in April that during a visit to the White House, Meloni told Trump that the two leaders would be able to “make the West great again.”