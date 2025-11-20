Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-OH) told Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that “deportations at scale” do matter for the American people, during a Breitbart News policy event on Thursday in Washington, DC.

“I wasn’t born in this country, I’m Hispanic. I don’t view myself as being targeted. I became an American citizen at the first opportunity I could,” Moreno explained:

This is not about being anti-Hispanic. This is saying, “You weren’t invited into the country. You broke in.” And it’s not “oh, we’re going to forgive you.” No, you have to leave. If I broke into your house, you wouldn’t say, “Oh you know what, now that you’re here I’m going to feed you, clothe you, and take care of you.” I’d say, “Get the heck out of my house,” and maybe they can come back in later, but we have to be clear — moral clarity matters. If you are not allowed to be in the country because you came here illegally, you have to leave.

Moreno’s comments came after Breitbart News reported in October that President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has deported more than half a million illegal aliens since January.

“This week, DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said the administration is breaking records with more than 527,000 illegal aliens deported thus far, with an expectation that close to 600,000 will have been deported by the end of Trump’s first year of his second term,” the outlet said.

DHS officials have also been targeting the “worst of the worst” criminal illegals in cities across the nation.

During the policy discussion Thursday, Moreno added, “And it’s not just criminals. Criminals is obvious, I mean do you know how insane the opposite is?”

“‘Well, if you’re here illegally and committed a crime, you have to leave,’ no — if you’re here illegally you came in through a crime and you must leave. We have to control the amount of immigration. We can’t have 10 million people in a four-year period of time. It doesn’t work — look at Europe — do we wanna be like that, is that a good model? It’s a terrible model,” he concluded.