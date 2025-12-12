SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk rebuked California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) deputies for claiming he is hated by his son, whom they describe as a transgender “daughter.”

“I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children,” Musk wrote in a post on X. “I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers. My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y) and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much.”

Musk’s post came in response to a post from the Governor Newsom Press Office account, which responded to Musk’s America PAC. Musk’s America PAC shared a snippet of Newsom taking part in an interview on The Ezra Klein Show.

During the interview, Newsom said he wants “to see trans kids” and highlighted how there is “no governor that’s done more pro-trans legislation” than he has.

“Correct,” the Governor Newsom Press Office wrote in response to the post from Musk’s America PAC sharing Newsom’s words. “We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon.”

Breitbart News’s Lucas Nolan reported in August 2024 that Xavier — going by “Vivian Wilson” in a post on the social media platform Threads — described Musk as a “serial adulterer” who is “stupid” and “not a family man”:

The Independent reports that in a recent post on the Mark Zuckerberg’s Threads, Xavier Musk, using the name Vivian Wilson, labeled his father a “serial adulterer” who is “stupid,” “desperate,” and “not a family man.” Wilson’s comments were in response to a screenshot of an X/Twitter post in which Musk appeared to be praising his own parenting skills. Wilson challenged Musk’s attempt to rebrand himself as a “caring paternal father,” stating that he constantly lies about him in interviews, books, and on social media.

Musk has previously stated that he was “tricked” into allowing his son to go through “gender-affirming procedures” during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that he “lost” his son.

In June 2022, it was reported that Xavier had filed legal documents to change his name and gender. In the legal documents, Xavier stated that he no longer lived with or wished “to be related” to Musk “in any way, shape or form.”