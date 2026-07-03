Nolte: So Much for Blaming Trump — President Joe Biden’s FBI Wired Gavin Newsom Associate

Failed Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) came out firing away at President Trump for launching a Department of Justice investigation against him.

Turns out it was the Biden Administration.

Hoping to turn a scandal that could cripple his 2028 presidential ambitions into a weapon to destroy all of America like he has California, Newsom attempted to lay the legal probe at the Bad Orange Man’s feet last month.

“Federal agents have knocked on the doors of family, friends, and former employees, not because they found a crime, but because they’re simply trying to find one. They’re demanding records. They’re abusing the grand jury process, digging through years and years of random documents,” Newsom whined. “Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets. He’s coming after me because I’m considering running for president, because he hates that I’ve consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit.”

But, uhm…

“Democrat insider Alexis Podesta, 45, secretly recorded conversations during the criminal probe into Newsom’s then-chief of staff, Dana Williamson, 53, who pleaded guilty to federal fraud and tax charges in May, according to Williamson’s attorney,” reports the New York Post.

Now comes the good part…

“The revelation she was wearing a wire as far back as June 2024 explains why a swath of Sacramento political insiders and lobbyists were stunned to receive FBI letters last fall informing them that their phone calls had been intercepted during the investigation,” adds the report.

June of 2024.

Did you get that?

June.

Of.

2024.

All together now… Who was president in June of 2024?

An autopen!

You know what I mean… Joe Biden was president in June of 2024.

So, unless you want to believe a former president (at the time) named Donald Trump called the Biden Department of Justice from Mar-a-Lago and said, “I want Newscum’s associates bugged,” Newscum has been caught lying again.

And if Trump did call the Department of Justice and convince them to wire Newscum associates, I could not care less. Democrats released the Lawfare Kraken. Wake me when Democrats have their homes raided, are indicted over invented crimes, and spend months in court over loans that were paid back in full.

Now we will back up a second…

Does it not make political sense for the same Biden Administration that aggressively sought to bankrupt and imprison Donald Trump and the Trump family to go after Gavin Newsom?

It’s all about political power, duh, and Newsom made no secret of the fact that he was ready, willing, and able to run for president in 2024 if Biden chose not to seek reelection. His real goal, however, was to undermine Biden, to see if his willingness to run could turn into a movement to edge the old man out. What’s more, Newsom was and remains a political threat to former Vice President Kamala Harris.

My opinion, and I am allowed to have one, is that this investigation is a legitimate one into legitimate wrongdoing by Newsom and his insufferable wife. But…

Even if it is all political, I’m all for it.

They started it.