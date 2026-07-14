Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more illegal aliens this week, many convicted of child sex crimes, as well as rape and aiding racketeering.

“Every day, ICE is arresting and removing the worst of the worst from our communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested criminal illegal aliens convicted of child sex crimes, sexual assault, racketeering, and grand larceny,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Lauren Bis said.

Among those illegal aliens arrested is Ricardo Vasquez-Salazar of Mexico, who was previously convicted on five counts of lewd or lascivious act swith a child in the sanctuary state of California.

Likewise, ICE agents arrested Oscar Leon-Bautista of Mexico, who was previously convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child, also in the sanctuary state of California, as well as Efren Rivas-Retana of Mexico, previously convicted of felony sex assault in Fort Collins, Colorado.

Edin Ayala of El Salvador, who was previously convicted of grand larceny, tampering with a vehicle, perjury, and carrying a concealed weapon in Fairfax, Virginia, was arrested along with Ngoc Than Bui of Vietnam, previously convicted of interstate transportation in aid of racketeering in Kansas.

“While sanctuary politicians continue to release these monsters onto our streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals and make America safe again,” Bis said. “Nearly 70 percent of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.