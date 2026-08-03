Florida Governor’s Race: Democrat Candidate David Jolly Wants to ‘Apologize’ to the World on Behalf of Florida for ‘Culture Wars’

Democrat gubernatorial hopeful David Jolly wants to apologize to the “world” on behalf of Florida for launching what he described as “culture wars” – ie. protecting children from genital mutilation surgery, protecting citizens from criminal illegal aliens, promoting personal freedom during the pandemic, and more.

Jolly, a former congressman, made the remark during a virtual Gen Z Town Hall at the end of July, pointing to the “culture wars” which he said created “generational biases.”

“We often say culture wars have victims, and they do. Part of ending the culture wars is standing up for the rights and the dignity of black and brown communities and our LGBTQ+ community and others across the state who have felt marginalized and their rights infringed upon,” he said, teeing up his giant apology to the world on behalf of Florida.

Jolly said, “I want to stand up on election night and say to the world on behalf of the state that launched culture wars, we apologize.”

“We want you to live here. We want you to call Florida home. We want you to find a job here. We want you to visit. We want your neighbors and friends to come. So, I do think just using that vision of leadership of a place where everybody is welcome and celebrated is something young people understand,” the Democrat candidate declared.

Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL), the leading Republican candidate for Florida governor, has said that Jolly is a “Trojan horse for the Democrat Socialists of America,” hiding his true views and attempting to appear more moderate to get elected. As Breitbart News reported, however, “a range of clips over the last few years reveal where Jolly truly stands” on a range of issues, including the transgender issue, asserting Jesus would be proud of the bravery of the transgender community. Donalds also spoke about this topic during a recent appearance on Breitbart News Saturday, given that Florida Republicans – under DeSantis’s leadership – moved swiftly to protect children.

“He’s a true radical. This is somebody who still supports the transing of kids. He said the other day that if he were to win, he would apologize to the rest of to the rest of the country and the world for the culture wars in Florida,” Donalds said, noting that Florida did not start any culture wars.

“Ron DeSantis defended American culture and Western civilization … from the radical left. That’s what he did, and so David Jolly wants to apologize for that,” Donalds said.

“That’s why he’s very open about getting rid of the state’s bans about stopping the transgendering of our kids. He wants to get rid of that, he wants to unwind that. So this man is somebody who is not prepared to leave Florida. That is not the Florida way of life. That’s not what the Florida dream is built upon. We protect the puberty of kids in our state, and as Florida’s next governor, we are going to continue to protect their puberty from the radical, crazy left….” he made clear.

Notably, Jolly’s running mate, former Biden official Gwen Graham, is just as radical, once stating that “for the safety of all Floridians,” illegal aliens should have driver’s licenses.

Additionally, during her tenure within the U.S. Department of Education, the Biden administration supported federal guidance forcing schools to allow transgender students to use the bathroom based “gender identity” rather than biological sex.

Florida’s gubernatorial primary is August 18.