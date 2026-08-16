President Donald Trump shared that White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt is not replaceable, days after she announced she would be stepping down from her role at the end of the month.

When asked by Alexis McAdams, a national correspondent with Fox News, if Leavitt was “replaceable,” Trump said “no.” Trump also joked that Leavitt “likes her children more than she likes Trump.”

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“Is Karoline Leavitt replaceable?” McAdams asked.

“No, she’s not. She really isn’t,” Trump answered, adding that “she’s done a great job.”

“Do you have somebody in mind?” McAdams asked.

“I know that she likes her children more than she likes Trump,” Trump answered. “I’m very concerned about that.”

When asked again if he had somebody in mind to replace Leavitt, Trump jokingly said McAdams could take over the position, adding that McAdams has “done a great job.”

Trump’s comments come after Trump announced in a Truth Social post on Wednesday that Leavitt would be stepping down from her role at the end of the month to “spend more time with her beautiful young children and family.”

“Our wonderful White House Press Secretary, and one of my most trusted aides, Karoline Leavitt, will be departing her role at the end of the month so she can spend more time with her beautiful young children and family, a decision I totally understand and respect!” Trump wrote in his post. “Karoline will now be one of my top outside advisors, and an influential voice within the Republican Party, as we work to defy History, and conclusively win the Midterm Elections.”

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Leavitt has also expressed in a post on X that serving as the White House press secretary “has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime.”

“Serving as the White House Press Secretary over the past year and a half has been the honor and adventure of a lifetime,” Leavitt wrote in her post. “I am incredibly grateful to President Trump for granting me so many extraordinary opportunities, such as working in the West Wing and spending countless hours in the Oval Office, flying around the world and meeting foreign leaders, and traveling across our beautiful country and meeting Americans from all walks of life.”