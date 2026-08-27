Poll: Trump Is President Republicans Most Admire, Far Ahead of Reagan and Lincoln

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. President Donald Trump has not just upended the elite leftist political establishment in Washington, DC, he has brought his own party along with him in the process. Polling released Wednesday shows Trump is more admired by Republicans than former GOP White House incumbents Ronald Reagan and Abraham Lincoln put together.

CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten made the revelation on the network showing just how much sway the Republican leader has over his party per the poll conducted by Elon University,

“This is a reality check for you. That is, Donald Trump is still the sun on which the planets of the GOP revolve around. You could see it quite well here,” Enten said.

Trump’s success in boosting non-incumbent Republicans for the Senate was duly noted in the presentation.

This ability to engage party member support includes South Carolina’s Darline Graham, who stepped forward to avail herself of her brother Lindsey Graham’s seat after he died earlier this year, as Breitbart News reported.

The CNN analyst noted Trump’s success rate in endorsing Senate candidates who win their primaries is 100 percent this year and the rate going back to 2022 is still surging to 95 percent.

“I would say that this is probably the endorsement of Darline Graham, and getting her across the finish line in the Republican Party is probably the strongest sign of Donald Trump’s name being gold in Republican primaries to date. It’s by far his most impressive performance,” Enten said, noting Graham’s chances on the Kalshi prediction market shot up from 14 percent to over 50 percent after Trump’s endorsement.

Who comes second and third as an admired president for Republicans even as dewy-eyed GOP critics slam the membership and the man they sent to the White House for a second time?

Enten noted Trump is more “admired” than past Republican presidents by a big margin in the polling.

According to the data from Elon University, 53 percent of Republicans saw Trump way out in front while Reagan – traditionally a party membership favorite – trailed way back at 18 percent and Lincoln was at a distant eight percent.