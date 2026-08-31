JD Vance Excoriates Democrats for Giving CDLs to Illegal Aliens

Vice President JD Vance criticized the Biden administration for giving illegal aliens commercial drivers licenses (CDLs), stating that he doesn’t want people who have no English proficiency to have a CDL.

Vance commended Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy for “doing an amazing job” and keeping the roads in the United States safe, while speaking in Michigan on Monday. During his speech, Vance blasted the Biden administration for having “allowed American workers and American drivers to be endangered” and have their jobs stolen by illegal migrants committing fraud.

“Today is about restoring the basic principle that if you want to drive a big truck on America’s roads, you ought to be able to speak English, you ought to be a legal resident of the United States of America, and you ought to have basic qualifications,” Vance said.

Vance praised truckers for “keeping our shelves stocked” and “keeping gasoline at the pump,” adding that truckers are “people who spend long hours away from their families” and “work their fingers to the bone.”

Vance went on to provide “proper context” to the fraud, explaining that under former President Joe Biden’s leadership, anybody was allowed on the road.

“His secretary of transportation actually made it harder for state governments to enforce the rules, to ensure that if you were driving a big truck on America’s roads, you had to actually read and write and understand the English language,” Vance added. “Now, I don’t know about you, but with my kids driving around, I don’t want a person who can’t even read the road signs to have a CDL in the United States of America. It’s basic common sense.”

Vance’s comments come after Duffy and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced a crackdown Monday on 270 fraudulent CDL driving schools for failing to enforce English proficiency standards for migrant truckers, along with other violations.