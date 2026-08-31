Sean Duffy: Feds Shut Down 270 Truck Driving Schools After 239 Deaths

The Trump administration cracked down on 270 fraudulent commercial driver’s license (CDL) driving schools for failing to enforce English proficiency standards for migrant truckers and other violations after 239 deaths have occurred.

The agencies are cracking down on fraud surrounding the illegal migrants receiving CDL’s, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced Monday.

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Duffy criticized the Biden administration for getting rid of “long standing safety rules that make sure we get well qualified drivers driving big rigs,” and for allowing truck driving schools “to self-certify.”

“What we are announcing is an emergency executive shut down of 110 driving schools,” Duffy explained. “So, these are driving schools that account for 5,000 of the violations for English proficiency. What I mean by that is, you have to speak English to operate a commercial motor vehicle. I didn’t create that rule, President Trump didn’t create that rule. That rule has been in place for decades.”

Duffy added that there were CDL driving schools that “know the rule and still pass people through their school who can’t speak the language.

“We also have shut down 160 additional schools, these are schools that in essence, certify that they are qualified to train truck drivers,” Duffy continued. “However, they don’t have adequate space to put a potential driver in a truck and have them go around the cones and do the turns. They don’t have space to even allow the truck driver to actually get behind the wheel and drive. They have unlicensed instructors.”

Duffy went on to state that there have been 239 people who have died on American roadways in correlation “with someone who was not proficient in the English language.”