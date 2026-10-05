‘Massive Support’ for Trump as Crowds Pack Nebraska Rally

Supporters packed President Donald Trump’s rally in Grand Island, Nebraska, on Monday, with thousands more outside and people lining the streets along his motorcade route.

“The crowd in Nebraska for President Trump is outrageous,” One America News Network chief White House correspondent Daniel Baldwin wrote on X. “The expo center is mobbed. Thousands of people outside. Americans were lining the streets during the motorcade.”

“Massive support for President Trump here,” he added.

Trump held the rally at the Pinnacle Bank Expo Center on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds as he urged Republicans to turn out for the November 3 midterm elections. Reuters reported a packed crowd inside, with organizers bringing out hundreds of additional chairs for supporters at the back of the venue after the available seating filled ahead of Trump’s speech.

The Nebraska stop came during Trump’s final campaign push before the midterms, when voters will decide control of Congress. The president has urged Republicans to treat the election as a vote on his administration, even though his own name will not appear on the ballot.

Trump also used the rally to announce relief aimed at farmers, truckers, and others facing higher diesel costs. He signed an executive order onstage easing restrictions on red-dyed diesel, which is generally reserved for agricultural equipment and other off-road uses.

During his remarks, Trump warned against a Democrat victory in November and urged Nebraska voters to support Republicans.

“With your support, just 29 days from now, Nebraska is going to defeat the radical-left Dumb-o-crats once again,” he said.

Trump closed the rally with his signature dance to “YMCA” after spending about an hour and 20 minutes onstage. Young supporters standing behind him cheered as he danced.