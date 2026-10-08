Don Lemon Says He Will Run for President ‘If the People Want Me’

Fired CNN host Don Lemon said on a recent podcast appearance he is considering mounting a presidential campaign.

“If the people want me, I’ll do it,” he said, according to Just The News.

“Look, I never say never. I’ve got a lot on my plate right now doing what I’m doing,” Lemon told host Spencer Macnaughton on his Uncloseted podcast. “This is not easy to do every day, but … I am very aware of the importance of what I’m doing, what it means to the culture and society.”

The former CNN host’s most recent journalism effort was in Minneapolis earlier this year, where he was arrested and charged with federal civil rights crimes, as Breitbart News reported in January. Lemon went live on YouTube with protesters storming Cities Church in the middle of the service, during which the host explained that he was “not part of the group,” but that he was there as a journalist “photographing.”

The federal charges are still pending.

“I think I could be a better president than Donald Trump … But it is a daunting undertaking to run for president in this country because you’d have to be devoted to it full-time. And I would like to devote much of my time to journalism,” Lemon said about a potential campaign.

“It makes me wonder my best way of being and operating in this society, whether it is through journalism or if it is through becoming the president of the United States,” he continued.

He said he placed a 65 percent to 70 percent chance on a future campaign, and according to Just the News, he did not specify the year of a potential run. At age 60 currently, he could be thinking about 2032 or 2036.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.