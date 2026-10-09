Obama Warns Democrats Not to Get Complacent: ‘We Could End Up Losing’ Races We’re Leading

Former President Barack Obama warned Democrats not to get complacent, telling donors during a fireside chat in Northern Virginia Wednesday that Democrats are still in danger of losing the races polls show them leading.

Obama participated in the fundraising event for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) in hopes of tipping the scales for Democrats for a majority status in the aftermath of the upcoming midterms.

“There are states right now in play that I would not have imagined being in play,” Obama told donors during the discussion alongside DSCC Vice Chair Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE).

“If you had told me — and I know I’m the hope guy — but if you had told me that the polling currently shows James Talarico ahead of Ken Paxton … I would have said, eh, I don’t think so,” he said, also mentioning tight races for the Senate in states like Kansas between Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and far-left Methodist pastor Adam Hamilton, who made waves for preaching that the Bible is full of errors.

Obama pointed to other battles, including the tight race in Georgia between Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) and Republican Mike Collins. However, he warned that while Democrats may be leading in some of these polls, that does not guarantee victory.

“All these races that are showing we’ve got a two- or three-point lead or it’s a toss-up, we could end up losing all of them by two points,” Obama cautioned. “It’s within the margin of error.”

According to the Washington Post, Obama also said it is crucial for Democrats to take control of the Senate for the sake of the judiciary.

“If you get two more years of Trump acting with impunity, along with additional judicial appointments, so that at some point the scales may tip in the direction where he’s got carte blanche, you now have a very serious danger to democracy in addition to just bad policy,” Obama said, contending that the judiciary is currently “bent but not broken” in this “moment of challenge to our democracy.”

He continued, “We have seen it hold the line in some important areas. To the extent it has not, it’s been the Supreme Court.”

Obama also claimed that Democrats are unified despite the differences clearly seen on the campaign trail – particularly the battle between far-left socialists and establishment Democrats.

“What I can say is that I expect Democrats to stand for treating everybody with dignity and respect,” Obama said.

According to the DSCC, that event with Obama raised roughly $3.6 million for Democrats.