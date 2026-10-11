Trump Says ‘Legendary’ Rallies Raising Midterm Enthusiasm for Republicans

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday evening that his rallies have made a tremendous difference in enthusiasm for Republicans as he prepares to embark on another week of travel to boost candidates in Ohio, Alaska, Arizona, and Montana.

“My Rallies, legendary they have already become, have made a tremendous difference with the enthusiasm of the Republican Party. They have been waiting for them to happen, even though I never thought I’d have to be doing Rallies again. The good news is, I love them, the music, and the incredible enthusiasm, and will always be in favor of what’s good for America — and that means the Republican Party,” the president wrote on the social media platform.

President Trump will visit Youngstown, Ohio, on Monday to campaign for Sen. Jon Husted and Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican nominee for governor.

Trump boasted of tomorrow’s visit, “Crowds are already waiting in line,” and previewed his next stop in Wasilla, Alaska, for the reelection campaigns of Sen. Dan Sullivan and Congressman Nick Begich.

In the final stretch of the campaign, Trump is campaigning like he is on the ballot, as Breitbart News previously reported on his increased presence on the campaign trail.

In the past week, Trump traveled to Texas twice, Oklahoma, Ohio, Nebraska, and Alabama before headlining events on Friday in New York and Saturday in Tennessee.

States like Nebraska, which Trump won handily in all three of his campaigns, embraced his visit last week.

“The crowd in Nebraska for President Trump is outrageous,” One America News Network chief White House correspondent Daniel Baldwin wrote on X of the event in the Cornhusker state. “The expo center is mobbed. Thousands of people outside. Americans were lining the streets during the motorcade.”

Vice President JD Vance is continuing his own events on the campaign trail, traveling to Tyler, Texas, on Tuesday for Ken Paxton in the state’s must-win Senate race.

“See you there! President DONALD J. TRUMP,” his post concluded.

Follow Matt Mercer on X: @mattmercer.