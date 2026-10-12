Poll: Republican Ashley Hinson Leads Democrat Josh Turek in Iowa Senate Race

Rep. Ashley Hinson (R-IA) is leading her opponent, state Rep. Josh Turek (D-IA), in the race for the U.S. Senate, according to an Iowa poll.

Political Polls reported Monday that Hinson was at 45 percent while Turek was trailing just behind at 43 percent.

Previous polling showed Hinson was edging out Turek in the race, and a pollster described the situation as “closely divided” even though she was leading, Breitbart News reported October 1:

Hinson has contrasted herself with her Democrat competitor, particularly on the issue of the border. She actively lists securing the border as a top issue, calling to enforce the country’s immigration laws and deport “dangerous criminal illegal immigrants.” All the while, Turek has a record of supporting taxpayer-funded welfare for illegal immigrants despite trying to distance himself from his own record.

Turek’s record included voting against three bills restricting DEI policies in Iowa’s public education system, he has flip-flopped on the issue of welfare for illegals, and in an official legislative newsletter he advised illegals on how to avoid ICE detainment, per Breitbart News.

Turek’s website noted he has “spoken out against abuses of power from ICE agents, and believes we need an immigration system that provides a pathway to citizenship.”

Hinson’s website states that “Every family deserves to feel safe in their home and community. Ashley believes public safety starts with enforcing our laws, supporting law enforcement, and securing our border. She’ll continue fighting for commonsense policies that protect Iowa families while ensuring our immigration system is fair, lawful, and secure.”

In a social media post on Friday, Hinson pointed out that “Josh Turek is too liberal for Iowa. He voted to use your tax dollars to give welfare benefits to illegal immigrants. He voted to let kids secretly change their gender at school without parental consent. And he voted to make it easier for politicians like himself to raise your taxes. The more Iowans get to know him, the less they like him.”

The news comes as voters prepare to head to the polls for the midterm elections and as President Donald Trump has been rallying Republicans in several states.