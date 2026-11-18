Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) asked supporters Wednesday to sign up to volunteer for “whatever comes next for us,” according to a copy of the email.

The message went out under the subject line “Whatever is next, I cannot do it alone” and carries the disclaimer of her House campaign committee, according to the Political Emails archive, which logged two sends that day.

She laid out two paths for anyone who signs up. “Whether it’s organizing to pass necessary legislation that creates a new world and a better country,” she wrote, “or whether it’s a political campaign, I need you with me.”

The email does not say which campaign.

Two days earlier, the Bronx Democrat filed a statement of candidacy with the Federal Election Commission (FEC) for New York’s 14th Congressional District, listing herself as an incumbent. Newsweek reported the filing puts her in line for a sixth House term and leaves open whether she will run for president or the Senate.

NBC News senior national politics reporter Jon Allen posted Wednesday that she is recruiting volunteers from across the country from her House campaign mailing list.

Signing up carries no immediate obligation, the email tells recipients. It asks only that “when meaningful opportunities to volunteer become available there’s a good chance you’re willing to raise your hand,” with the campaign promising to follow up “shortly after the holidays for some initial conversations.”

Organizing around her has already started elsewhere. Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members in New York City voted Saturday to urge the New York progressive into the 2028 presidential race. The group stopped short of a formal endorsement.

She has not answered it directly. “My focus is on doing what’s best for people,” the congresswoman claimed. “I’m less about the horse race.”

Much of the speculation has centered on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), whose own standing is unsettled. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) said Nov. 12 he would challenge Schumer for majority leader, telling MS NOW, “Yes, I am planning to run for the Senate majority leader.”

Punchbowl News reported Tuesday that many of Schumer’s Democrat colleagues do not expect him to run again in 2028, and that they question whether he could beat the Bronx lawmaker in a primary.

Asked in August on ABC’s This Week whether a Senate run against Schumer was possible, AOC said, “Anything is possible at this juncture.”