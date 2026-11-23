Vice President JD Vance met with Qatar’s prime minister Monday as the Gulf nation pressed Washington and Tehran to return to negotiations over the war with Iran, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani was joined by envoy Ali al-Thawadi, Ravid wrote on X, citing a person familiar with the meeting. Ravid’s report did not say if the discussions brought the two sides any closer to a deal.

Al Thani, who also serves as Qatar’s foreign minister, met separately with Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Monday. The State Department said the two opened the eighth round of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue, with regional security and economic ties among the topics.

In an interview with Al Jazeera, Al Thani said Qatar was working to get U.S. and Iranian negotiators talking again and warned that the region could not withstand another escalation.

Monday’s meetings followed several days of contacts on both sides. Al Thani and al-Thawadi met with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Berlin on Thursday, Axios reported. A Qatari delegation then held talks in Tehran on Friday night, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said, according to Reuters. He said Iran was still speaking with mediators to see if diplomacy could end the conflict.

Vance had already met with Al Thani in Washington on November 9. Qatar’s Foreign Ministry said the prime minister went on to meet privately with President Donald Trump at the White House that day and that both discussions covered how to move the Iran negotiations forward. Axios reported earlier this month that Vance had been speaking with Qatari and Pakistani mediators almost daily.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the state-owned newspaper Iran that Tehran was still offering a plan to restore a ceasefire, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and resume nuclear talks. He said Tehran wants Washington to end its naval blockade, let Iran sell oil under sanctions waivers, and release frozen Iranian funds as part of the proposal.

The two governments also remain at odds over Iran’s stockpile of enriched uranium. Washington wants the stockpile eliminated. Araghchi said Tehran was willing to consider ideas put forward by mediators but would insist on keeping the material inside Iran.